Back in the Day on Maui

50 years ago …

Maui’s councilmen voted unanimously to oppose any form of tourist tax, saying tourists might “bypass the Hawaiian Islands as a vacation land” and pursue accommodations in other areas of the Pacific and Asia.

Council Vice Chairman Richard I.C. Caldito, who introduced the resolution, said the imposition of this type of tax would be a “detriment to our well-known spirit of aloha” and noted that he felt the tourists are already exposed to taxes within these islands.

70 years ago …

Another prod to “get the Senate down to business” was made by state Sen. John G. Duarte (D-Maui).

He offered a resolution that provided (1) that no more bills would be introduced and (2) that the Senate would convene at 9 a.m. each day.

The resolution was ruled out of order because it contained two parts. Duarte said he will redraft it and offer it again.

The Maui solon has several times called on the Senate to finish its business, pointing out that he and others have businesses of their own at home to take care of.

90 years ago …

Frank New, who returned from Maui with his boxer, Charlie Rosa, reports that the Maui Athletic Club has one of the finest boxing arenas in the territory.

The Maui club recently constructed a new ring with a seating capacity of about 2,000. The ring is not covered at present, but the management plans to erect a roof shortly.

“Any other clubs planning to erect an arena should use the Maui club’s layout as a pattern,” New said. “Every seat is a ringside seat.”

New also reports that Sunday Reantaso of the Maui A.C. is going over big as a promoter. Reantaso has a host of friends and is giving the fans the kind of bouts they want, New says.

110 years ago …

Lahainaluna school has a greater enrollment than ever before in its history. Principal MacDonald has been at his wits’ end to know what to do with the large number of old boys who have come back unexpectedly as well as to care for those who had long ago made application and were at that time received.

A rule of the school is that old boys may come back, but unless notice is sent by the boys, it is practically impossible to tell how many will turn up, even after school has been opened.

Lahainaluna has opened vigorously in all its departments, and the year bids fair to be the brightest in the history of the oldest boys school in the territory.