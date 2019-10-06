comscore New eatery at Alive & Well serves uplifting dishes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New eatery at Alive & Well serves uplifting dishes

  • By Olena Heu, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7 p.m.

If soup is good for the soul, you’ll be righteously uplifted by broth, which opened over the summer in the family-owned Alive & Well health food store in Kahului. Read more

Previous Story
Man indicted again for manslaughter charge in fatal shooting of Ewa Beach neighbor

Scroll Up