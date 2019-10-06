Plantation Course in Kapalua reopens Nov. 23

The Plantation Course in Kapalua, home of the PGA Tour’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, will reopen Nov. 23 for daily-fee play following a nine-month, multimillion-dollar enhancement project.

Tee time reservations can be made up to 45 days in advance by calling 877-527-2582, or 30 days prior through Kapalua Golf’s website (golfatkapalua.com). In preparation for the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, scheduled for Jan. 1-5, tee times will be limited in late November and throughout December, and golf carts will be restricted to cart paths only, according to a news release.

The enhancement project was overseen by original Plantation Course architects Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw along with Troon’s Design, Development and Agronomy team and the Golf Channel’s Mark Rolfing, the release said. All 107 acres of fairways, tees and rough were grassed with Celebration Bermuda grass and all greens with TifEagle Bermuda grass. A capillary concrete liner system was installed in all 93 course bunkers, allowing the bunkers to better weather heavy rain events, the release said.

The Plantation Course’s practice green and chipping green areas were also rebuilt, with TifEagle Bermuda grass added. The practice range tee area was laser-leveled and grassed with Celebration Bermuda grass.

The Plantation Course clubhouse and golf shop also will reopen Nov. 23 following renovations, while the Plantation House Restaurant, in the clubhouse, is expected to debut in early December.