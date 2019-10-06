comscore Senior housing planned at former Aiea Sugar Mill site | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Senior housing planned at former Aiea Sugar Mill site

  • By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:16 p.m.

The city is close to approving a development agreement that will transform the long-vacant former Aiea Sugar Mill site into affordable rental housing for seniors. Read more

Man indicted again for manslaughter charge in fatal shooting of Ewa Beach neighbor

