Sip and stroll at annual Garden Party at Yokouchi estate celebrating MAPA

Put on your best glam hat and afternoon wear and head to the Maui Academy of Performing Arts’ annual Garden Party from 1 to 5 p.m. today on the beautiful grounds of the Yokouchi Family Estate in Wailuku.

Stroll around, sip wine donated by local distributors, bid on silent-auction items such as overnight stays at the Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort; Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa; and The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, along with the Sparkle and Shine live auction item of monthly house cleaning for a year by PWC/People Who Clean.

Food booths will serve lettuce wraps by Cafe o Lei, lobster and shrimp gazpacho by Duke’s Beach House, confit of pork by The Mill House, seared miso- marinated walu by Sugar Beach Events, ahi poke tacos by Hula Grill, barbecue pork quesadillas by Three’s Bar & Grill, ceviche with chips by Betty’s Beach Cafe, tiramisu by Bistro Casanova, ancient-grain salad by Fork & Salad, shrimp cocktail by Maui Tacos, pulled-pork sliders by Monkeypod Kitchen and miniature desserts by Mollywood Events.

Siblings Eric Gilliom and Amy Hanaiali‘i, who grew up in the Maui Youth Theatre, as MAPA was previously known, will delight the crowd, as will the academy’s young performers.

“Amy just released the new album, ‘Kalawai‘anui,’ and is hoping to win a Grammy with it,” says new MAPA Marketing Director Dylan Bode. “She is performing around the state with Raiatea Helm and Napua Grieg (Oct. 19 and 20 at Kahilu Theatre on Hawaii island and Oct. 25 at Hawaii Theatre on Oahu). Eric is about to launch his one-man show, ‘The White Hawaiian’ at McCoy Studio Theater Nov 29 and 30.”

Remember when Amy dazzled as Eva Peron in MAPA’s “Evita”?

Garden Party tickets are available at the event for $95; visit mauiacademy.org or call 244-8760.

ALL THINGS FILIPINO

Hot on the heels of the Maui Fair is the Maui Fil-Am Heritage Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center in Kahului. “Top Chef” fan favorite Sheldon Simeon had to cancel his participation in the Master P Noy Chef Cook-Off against West Mauians Joey Macadangdang of Joey’s Kitchen and Gemsley Balagso of Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, but executive chef Abby Ferrer of Star Noodle magnanimously stepped up to the plate.

Come and buy food from Maui’s top Filipino restaurants, register to win round-trip airfare to Manila, watch back-to-back entertainment and enter the Speedy Balut and Any Kine Adobo and parol-making contests. According to event spokesman Alfredo G. Evangelista, food vendors include Tante’s Fishmarket Restaurant & Bar, Wailuku Seafood Center and Pinoy Mini Mart.

Speaking of things Filipino, rumor has it that the former Bistro Manila in Kahului is morphing into the curry-inspired My Thai Restaurant. Meanwhile, Chef Joey (see above) is still gearing up for the opening of Maca Dang Dang in the Kaanapali Fairway Shops, his third Maui restaurant, along with chef partner Marc McDowell.

BURGER BITES

News from the recent Wailea Burger Battle, renamed the Wailea Cheeseburger Challenge, held at The Shops at Wailea, is still sizzling. Tommy Bahama was declared the winner with a beefy masterpiece created by chef Jason La­Motte. His Farmhouse Burger uses Hawaii Ranchers beef, crisp potatoes, braised pork belly, smoked Gouda, pickled vegetables, balsamic onion jam and arugula. You can find it on the menu at Tommy’s restaurant upstairs in The Shops. Coming in second was The Pint & Cork with the Bib Burger, crafted by chef James Wilfong, followed by Longhi’s Wailea for its Maui Cattle Co. Burger, created by chef Paul Gonzalez.

Popping into the mall to check out the cheeseburger challenge was a blast from my restaurant-writing past. Josh Marten owned the former Sharkey’s, and now he’s opening Maui Burgers at 225 Piikea Ave. He also owns Da Nani Pirate and Aloha Thai Fusion food trucks in South Maui. For more details, visit mauiburgers.com.

Meanwhile, Kelly Covington will perform at this week’s Jazz at The Shops, offered the first Wednesday monthly from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Concerts at The Shops will present the Hawaiian music of Kuaoa on Oct. 16.

GUARDIANS OF THE OCEAN

The fourth annual Ocean Guardian Awards honors Mauians who ride the crest of the wave to ensure clean, safe and accessible marine waters for future generations. Surfrider Maui Foundation will present the party from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday oceanfront at Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort. The event includes entertainment by ukulele virtuoso Derick Sebastian, a silent auction, a gourmet dinner and a cash bar.

Honorees are waterman and big-wave surfer Campbell Farrell (ocean athlete), who crewed aboard the “Eat Less Plastic Voyage” around the South Pacific; Lucienne de Naie (community member), freelance journalist, grant writer and historical researcher; and Skyline Hawai‘i (business), which has removed more than 5,000 pounds of trash from Maui shorelines.

“Surfrider Maui is doing important work protecting our beloved ocean, beaches and reefs. We invite anyone who loves the ocean to celebrate our victories with us and learn how we as a community can continue to implement positive change,” said Maui chapter Chairman Mike Ottman.

Andaz executive chef Isaac Bancaco and his team will prepare dishes such as Waipoli butter lettuce with papaya, avocado and Zuhair tomatoes; local-style grilled kalbi chicken; day-boat mahimahi in cilantro macadamia nut pesto; black lava-salted rib-eye and Hamakua mushrooms; and desserts of flourless chocolate cake, haupia tarts and sweet-potato pie. Tickets are $125; visit maui.surfrider.org/ocean-guardians.

Other Andaz news is that former chef de cuisine John Pasion, who won the worldwide Hyatt Good Taste competition in Singapore, has landed at the Auckland Park Hyatt to cook with former Andaz Maui opening chef Brett Martin, a native New Zealander.

Word also has it that Andaz Maui mixologist Chris Archer invented a three-course dinner and craft cocktail feast called Bitters and Bites which is served nightly with advance notice at the resort’s Ka‘ana Kitchen. Cost is $125 per person; call Andaz at 573-1234.