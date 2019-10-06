comscore The heat is on as mountains combine with ocean warming | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

The heat is on as mountains combine with ocean warming

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Few places in Hawaii escaped the summer heat wave, and no place was hotter than Maui, which consistently recorded some of the state’s highest temperatures — including a scorching 97 degrees on Sept. 16. Read more

Previous Story
Man indicted again for manslaughter charge in fatal shooting of Ewa Beach neighbor

Scroll Up