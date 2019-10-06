Unity march tinged by TMT opposition

Thousands of opponents of the proposed Thirty Meter Telescope atop Hawaii island’s Mauna Kea marched through Waikiki Saturday afternoon for this year’s Aloha ‘Aina Unity March. Read more

Tourists, hotel workers and Hawaii residents filled the sidewalks of Kalakaua Avenue, which was closed for several hours for the event, looking on as waves of marchers in red and yellow Mauna Kea-inspired T-shirts walked down the thoroughfare through the heart of the state’s tourism epicenter. Hundreds waved Hawaii flags.

Many of those watching from the sidewalk took photos and videos with their phones or cameras.

“Aloha aina!” the marchers called out in unison. “Aole TMT!”

March organizers estimated that at least 20,000 people walked the 2-mile route from Ala Moana Beach Park to Kapiolani Park.

It was apparent that many watching had not been familiar with the opposition to the $1.4 billion telescope, as some were explaining to each other why the march was taking place.

Judy Walker, a visitor from Canada who was sitting in one of two lawn chairs she set up on the grass facing Kalakaua Avenue, admitted that before Saturday she didn’t know anything about the Thirty Meter Telescope. Her husband found out online that the march was taking place, and she became an immediate supporter of the protesters.

“This is incredible,” she said. “When the people want something, you’ve got to listen.”

Queenie Ka‘eo, one of the marchers, placed an emphasis on the peaceful nature of the march and the opposition to the telescope as a whole, which she said could serve as a model to the tourists present and to people around the world.

“This is just a peaceful thing,” she said during the march. “We’re showing the world that this is what it’s all about.”

As for its message, she said, “We just want everyone to know we have a voice, too.”

“Ku kiai mauna!” the marchers chanted.

Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, one of the march’s primary organizers and a cultural leader, said that the location of the march was important for awareness.

“It is important that we not only keep our visibility but increase our visibility,” she said, adding that Hawaiian culture and language has been diminished but also turned into a commodity.

“Today was a very visible reminder, a very physical reminder as well, that we, the kanaka of this land, are still here,” she said.

Wong-Kalu said the march’s turnout was “an absolute success.”

“By the time the first half of the march reached Kapiolani (Park), the back half was just leaving Ala Moana,” she said.

Sam King of Imua TMT remarked, “It is our understanding that the march today is not about TMT but is a celebration of the Hawaiian people. We love that and support it. To those who are trying to turn the Aloha ‘Aina march into an anti- TMT demonstration we say the following: At this point, marches are not helping achieve a resolution.”