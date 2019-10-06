MARRIAGE LICENSES AND BIRTH CERTIFICATES
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. The dates indicate when the information was filed.
Marriages
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 27 to Oct. 3
>> Nathan Francis Abramo and Selena Denisa Nitulescu
>> Eric Delfino Aguilar and Taylor Brooke Henley
>> Morihiko Christopher Arasaki and Miyo Yamada
>> Breanne Nichole Ball and John Ford Story
>> Jacquelyne Elizabeth Boula and James Ashton Ricker II
>> Harley Ulep Castillo and Gemalyn Miguel Acoba
>> Cordula Cebulla and André Eberhard Jobes
>> Jonathan Ching and Mariko Kanoe Morine Skudlarick
>> Deva Iolani Correa and Royce Christopher Gouveia
>> Sandra Figueroa and Jerry Hohung Yuen
>> Melissa Frank and Jamie Robert Mehm
>> Erin Gail De Guzman Gamil and Jicheol Lim
>> Joseph Anthony Garcia and Alexandra Marie Nelson
>> Brenda Sugey Garcia Munoz and Sergio Santos Rodriguez
>> David Matthew Gentry and Serena La Reine Ruiz
>> Harley Melia Gliwa and Gregory Dale Cain
>> Weston Joseph Hanoka and Emily Nelson Heard
>> Anna Marie Higa and Andrew Taylor Medeiros
>> James Woodrow Hite Jr. and Jenise Nohelani Crystal Westenfelder
>> Sheree Linda Hughes and Kent James Heisley
>> Boris Lavor Hunter and DeAngelo Dominic Cortez
>> Kekoakaulanakekuhaupio Rogers Kamalani and Tomoko Ikeya
>> Sakinah Aliya Khan and Syd Nicholas Sirling
>> Jennifer Marie Lazzo and Nicholas Charles Bozogan
>> Erica Renee Lowe and Eric Michael Harris
>> Stacey Louise Lutze and Crystal Anita Perez
>> Daniel Kalani Lyons and Wendy Grace Schake
>> Emanuel Kamaki Miles and Anna Marie Langston
>> Ernest Paul Murphy Jr. and Crystal Chanel Amina Peterson
>> Cristofer Micheal Muth and Wayne Hiilei Kaopuiki Jr.
>> Stephen Pham and Samantha Grace Coffman
>> Sione Tuione Pulotu IIIand Carmen Marie McDonald
>> Rochelle Louise Pye and Jason James Mora
>> Larissa Monique Rodriguez and Brandon Lee Reeves
>> Joseph Eddie Rosario and Jacqueline Ga Yee Ng
>> Dan Marshall Royals III and Eunjin Paik
>> Franziska Rühl and Lukas Gränz
>> Erica DeLaCruz Sazo and Lua Tupou
>> Malinda Sepulona and Bonny Theresa Avilla
>> Yue Shen and Haruna Nakajima
>> Brian Quidilla Simon and Aileen Joyce Bilango Ubasa
>> Jessica Marie Kaleinani Tang and Christyen Kainoa Rapoza Flores
>> Edwin Darrel Teimei Truitt and Sophia Rosalynn Place Kim
>> Deborah Cheron Vaughn and William David Watts Jr.
>> Jesse Rey Visitacion Jr. and Jessica Jane Batulan Ladao
>> John Matthew Washburn and Ewa Agnieszka Baska
>> Elodie Guilhon Wells and Gregory Russel Lilliston
>> Lacey Nicole Young and Christopher Robert Van Horn
>> Rok Zlindra and Barbara Ogrinc
Births
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 27 to Oct. 3
>> Lilinoe Janice Aukai
>> Kaden Paul Leones Bigalbal
>> Skyler Keawe‘ikekahiali‘iokamoku Burdett
>> Jaenyla Eugenio Butay
>> Eve Elizabeth Carlile
>> Parker Akiko Cengia
>> Violet Rose Kaleionaonalani Cummins
>> Freaya Augustine Dakanno
>> Cordelia Saori Duax
>> Nakoa Marc Elias
>> Brady Audriana Maikalani Frank
>> Landon Hunter Ikaika Fujinaga
>> Vivian Huntley Maikalani Fujinaga
>> Charlotte Zhou Gu
>> Kairee Hope Ho‘ohokukalani Hagmoc
>> Eliza Noelle Jewell
>> Owen Ikaika Jones
>> Jack Tucker Kaminski
>> Zoey Makialani Emiko Kaneakua
>> Reign Molena Kekauoha
>> Koby Mitsuo Korenaga
>> John Aasmund Kristoffersen
>> Maddox Luke Kunihiro
>> Willow Jane Laffey
>> Presley Ry Viejo Langas
>> Matthew Manuel Lopez
>> Sky Paige Kaweheokealaula Lyle
>> Kaniela Maika‘ikeahonuimamuaokaikaika Iaea Mahoe
>> Aleialani Luana Martin
>> Nathan James McCall
>> Kian Emil Mostafanezhad
>> Arlo Marion Oliveira
>> Cora Amor Palafox
>> Niylah Nicole Paublos
>> Zoe Kim Ngan Pham
>> Shailynn Amor Kahealani Salas
>> Erkhmuun Moroni Shijir
>> Matheus Skroski
>> Salvador Solis III
>> Emery Rebekah Sparrow
>> Levi Samual St. John
>> Dylan Miwa Kapoulioka’ehukai Stachel
>> Madison Miki Suganuma
>> Deison Fau Tautofi
>> Mia Hime Toyama
>> Rylinn Aliyah Vidal
>> Mary Lynn Vitale
>> Valerie Virginia Wai‘oluhia Whitworth
>> Addison Grace Wilkinson
>> Easton Blake Williams