Column: Trump brought the House impeachment inquiry on himself | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Trump brought the House impeachment inquiry on himself

  • Today
  • Updated 9:08 p.m.

Anyone who doubts there’s much voter appetite for the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry only need look at the flip-flop by Hawaii congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard after she initially opposed the House probe. Read more

