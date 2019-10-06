Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

A two-day conference on housing solutions will be hosted by Maui County and the Maui Chamber of Commerce. Aloha Maui Pride Festival kicks off a weeklong celebration of the isle’s LGBTQ community. Read more

Conference to focus on housing solutions

The challenges of providing and finding “attainable housing” for renters and first-time homebuyers will be examined during a two-day conference hosted by Maui County and the Maui Chamber of Commerce.

The Maui Nui Attainable Housing Forum will be held Oct. 15 and 16 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The first day is free. From 5 to 9 p.m., attendees can learn about the county’s housing crisis, receive information on how to prepare for housing opportunities and first-time home-buying, and view displays of upcoming projects.

The second day will focus on finding ways to get more housing and rental units built. Panels discussions and other activities will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost is $60, which includes a continental breakfast and lunch; scholarships are available. To register, visit maui chamber.com or call 244-0081.

Forecast calls for rainbows over South Maui

Aloha Maui Pride Festival kicks off a weeklong celebration of the isle’s LGBTQ community with a Hawaiian blessing and LGBTQ+ Pride Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to noon today at Nalu’s South Shore Grill in Kihei. Events include Gay Youth Skate Night at Kalama Park from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and a La Perouse hike Saturday, with participants meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the VFW hall in Kihei to carpool to the site.

The rainbow-colored week culminates in a Pride Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with drinks, food, music, ManCandy Drag Queens, vendors, BYOB drinks and more at the VFW hall, followed by the Pride Beach Potluck & BBQ from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 13, also at the VFW hall. For a complete list of events, visit alohamauipride.org.

