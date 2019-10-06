comscore Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A two-day conference on housing solutions will be hosted by Maui County and the Maui Chamber of Commerce. Aloha Maui Pride Festival kicks off a weeklong celebration of the isle’s LGBTQ community. Read more

Previous Story
Man indicted again for manslaughter charge in fatal shooting of Ewa Beach neighbor

Scroll Up