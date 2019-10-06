Leilehua turns back ‘Iolani to tighten ILH race

There wasn’t a single Leilehua player on the Mules’ sideline who acted like Saturday’s game didn’t count. Read more

There wasn’t a single Leilehua player on the Mules’ sideline who acted like Saturday’s game didn’t count.

The eighth-ranked Mules celebrated like they had just won a title when junior Selau Aiava intercepted a pass in the end zone in the final 30 seconds to clinch a 28-25 win over the Raiders in a thriller at Aloha Stadium.

The game didn’t count in the standings for Leilehua (7-1, 4-1 OIA Open), which already has the No. 2 seed in the OIA playoffs clinched.

Nonetheless, it clearly meant a lot to the team, which survived a frantic ‘Iolani comeback in the second half that fell 9 yards short.

“For us, we just wanted to beat them,” Leilehua coach Mark Kurisu said. “We’re going to put out our best effort every time we (play).”

>> Click here to see photos of the game between Leilehua and ʻIolani.

Needing a field goal to send the game into overtime, ‘Iolani quarterback Jonah Chong, who was pressured constantly throughout the game, threw a pass while on the run near the sideline into coverage that was hauled in by Aiava, who was then whistled for two unsportsmanlike penalties and ejected from the game during the ensuing celebration.

It kept Leilehua from blowing a 28-7 halftime lead as the Raiders shut out the Mules 18-0 in the second half after giving up 335 yards by intermission.

“If you take a look at the second half, we actually did really well offensively — we just turned the dang ball over,” Kurisu said. “Take away the turnover, march the ball, we punch it in, the game is basically out of hand. We got it. That’s what good teams do. They make you earn it. That’s what ‘Iolani is.”

Senior quarterback Kekoa Turangan had as many touchdown passes as incompletions in the first half, going 20-for-24 for 251 yards and four touchdowns in jumping out to the big lead.

It was a complete reversal in the second half as he managed to complete just three of 15 attempts for 17 yards.

After the two teams traded punts to open the second half, ‘Iolani began its comeback when Chong converted a fourth down in Leilehua territory on a short pass to receiver Carter Kamana, who returned from a five-game absence because of an injury.

Chong, who finished 22-for-37 for 256 yards, threw the second of his three TD passes to a wide-open Brody Bantolina out of the backfield to cut the deficit to 28-14.

The Raiders trailed by the same margin early in the fourth quarter when they elected to kick a 25-yard field goal with 9:36 remaining down 14.

Leilehua converted a third down and a fourth-and-1 on its next drive, but punted the ball away with 4:37 remaining when things really got crazy.

Facing third-and-23 at midfield, Chong hit Noah Gaudi for 28 yards and then again found Gaudi for a 22-yard TD on the next play to make it 28-23.

After converting the 2-point conversion, ‘Iolani failed to recover the onside kick, but forced a three-and-out to get the ball back with 2:13 to go.

Two personal foul penalties on Leilehua helped ‘Iolani move the ball to the Leilehua 9 when Aiava came up with the biggest play of the game.

Lanakila Pei returned an interception on Leilehua’s first drive inside the Mules’ 10-yard line, but the Raiders were stopped on fourth-and-goal at the 1.

Leilehua scored on four of its next five possessions, with Turangan throwing three of his four touchdown passes to Jayzon Ramos, who finished with six receptions for 134 yards — all in the first half.

‘Iolani (7-2, 5-2 ILH D-I) is now tied with Damien with one game remaining. The Raiders play at Castle next week while Damien plays at No. 6 Moanalua. If the two teams finish tied, a playoff game will be played for the ILH’s lone berth into the Division I state tournament.

—

No. 8 Leilehua 28, No. 9 ‘Iolani 25

at Aloha Stadium

>> Leilehua (7-1, 4-1) 14 14 0 0 — 28

>> ‘Iolani (7-2, 5-2) 0 7 7 11 — 25

Leilehua — Jemell Vereen 38 pass from Kekoa Turangan (Konapiliahi Raymond kick)

Leilehua — Jayzon Ramos 54 pass from Turangan (Raymond kick)

‘Iolani — Carter Kamana 4 pass from Jonah Chong (Wailoa Manuel kick)

Leilehua — Ramos 11 pass from Turangan (Raymond kick)

Leilehua — Ramos 16 pass from Turangan (Raymond kick)

‘Iolani — Brody Bantolina 19 pass from Chong (Manuel kick)

‘Iolani — FG Manuel 25

‘Iolani — Noah Gaudi 22 pass from Chong (Manuel pass from Chong)

RUSHING — Leilehua: Vereen 27-142, Damarion Smith 3-12, Turangan 4-4. ‘Iolani: Brock Hedani 8-17, Brody Bantolina 6-8, Chong 13-(minus 21).

PASSING — Leilehua: Turangan 23-39-1-268. ‘Iolani: Chong 22-37-1-256.