Mililani does enough to shut down Kapolei

Mililani didn’t play like the No. 1 seed in the OIA Division I tournament, but the Trojans played well enough Saturday to beat visiting Kapolei.

The Hurricanes, who won’t compete in the postseason, came in highly motivated and considered the contest to be their “bowl game.”

Brandyn Agbayani threw two touchdown passes and the Trojans defense allowed 47 yards rushing in a 21-0 victory.

Mililani, the state’s third-ranked team, opened the scoring on the first possession of the second half with a 33-yard pass from Agbayani to Kanoa Gibson on a fourth-and-5. Malosi Sam followed later with a 11-yard touchdown run and Raysen Motoyama closed the scoring with a 9-yard pass from Agbayani late in the fourth quarter.

“Our defense was great,” Mililani coach Rod York said. “We didn’t have sustained drives and left them on the field too long. The thing is, every time we got a drive going in the first half, we killed ourselves with holding penalties, but I question that. I question those holding penalties.”

The Trojans (7-2, 5-0) completed their third consecutive unbeaten OIA regular season. They had already clinched the top seed in the league tournament prior to Saturday’s game.

Hurricanes coach Darren Hernandez was happy with his team’s effort.

“I’m so proud of them, because we are not going to the playoffs,” he said. “This was like our bowl game. Let’s do it for the seniors and play as hard as we can.”

Kapolei’s only weapon was De’Zhaun Stribling, who finished with eight catches for 126 yards.

“We tried to isolate Stribling, but we couldn’t get the ball to him enough,” Hernandez said.

Agbayani finished 10-for-28 for 145 yards and was plagued by numerous drops. Mililani had 49 yards of total offense in the first half.

“It was frustrating,” said Agbayani, a junior. “We couldn’t catch the ball. We should have done better.”

No. 3 Mililani 21, Kapolei 0

At Mililani

>> Kapolei (4-6, 1-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0

>> Mililani (7-2, 5-0) 0 0 7 14 — 21

Mililani — Kanoa Gibson 33 pass from Brendyn Agbayani (Kaulana Navares kick)

Mililani — Malosi Sam 11 run (Kaulana Navares kick)

Mililani — Raysen Motoyama 9 pass from Agbayani (Kalei Navares kick)

RUSHING — Kapolei: Jayven Reyes 13-24, Dycen Coyaso 1-1, De’Zhaun Stribling 2-(minus 1), Dustin Lino-Adkins 1-(minus 4), Noah Bailey 11-(minus 67). Mililani: Jasiah Alcover 10-60, Sam 12-53, Arona Sagapolutele 1-2.

PASSING — Kapolei: Bailey 17-33-2-186. Mililani: Agbayani 10-28-0-145.