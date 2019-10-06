comscore OIA Division II recap: Waialua vs. Kalani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
OIA Division II recap: Waialua vs. Kalani

  • By Noelle Kakimoto, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Waialua quarterback Kyler Dicion threw three touchdown passes in the second half and the Bulldogs (5-4, 4-3) erased a 20-7 third-quarter deficit to move into a tie for fourth place in OIA Division II with a victory over the Falcons (4-5, 3-4) at Kaiser Stadium. Read more

