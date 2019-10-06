OIA Division II recap: Waialua vs. Kalani

Waialua quarterback Kyler Dicion threw three touchdown passes in the second half and the Bulldogs (5-4, 4-3) erased a 20-7 third-quarter deficit to move into a tie for fourth place in OIA Division II with a victory over the Falcons (4-5, 3-4) at Kaiser Stadium. Read more

Dylan Yadao’s 5-yard return of a blocked punt in the third quarter tied the game and Kayde Mahuka’s extra point gave Waialua the lead. Dicion completed touchdown passes of 35 and 23 yards to Justyce Lacar and Kai Hoekstra in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs pulled away.

Both teams scored in the first quarter, with Waialua senior Storm Quilinderino running in a 9-yard score and Falcons senior linebacker Nicholas Sakamoto returning an interception 17 yards to the end zone. Quilinderino finished with 109 yards on 16 carries.

Kalani senior running back Nathaniel Balangitao closed the second quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run, but the extra point failed and left the score 13-7. Waialua notched two scores in the third quarter on a 3-yard connection from Dicion to Hoekstra and went ahead on Yadao’s blocked punt return.

Balangitao closed the game with a 16-yard run, but the 2-point conversion attempt failed.

—

Waialua 35, Kalani 26

At Kaiser Stadium

>> Waialua (5-4, 4-3) 7 0 14 14 — 35

>> Kalani (4-5, 3-4) 7 6 7 6 — 26

Waialua — Storm Quilinderino 9 run (Kayde Mahuka kick)

Kalani — Nicholas Sakamoto 17 interception (Kevin Tabuchi kick)

Kalani — Nathaniel Balangitao 5 run (kick failed)

Kalani — Sakamoto 1 run (Tabuchi kick)

Waialua — Kai Hoekstra 3 pass from Kyler Dicion (Mahuka kick)

Waialua — Dylan Yadao 5 punt block (Mahuka kick)

Waialua — Justyce Lacar 35 pass from Dicion (Mahuka kick)

Waialua — Kai Hoekstra 23 pass from Dicion (Mahuka kick)

Kalani — Balangitao 16 run (2 pt. failed)

RUSHING — Waialua: Quilinderino 16-109, Dicion 8-3. Kalani: Balangitao 15-78, Joshua Oh 10-66, Jake Lee 9-47, Nicholas Sakamoto 6-0, TEAM 1-(minus 10).

PASSING — Waialua: Dicion 12-22-2-139. Kalani: Sakamoto 6-15-0-115.