OIA-ILH Division I recap: Damien vs. Aiea
Damien failed on an onside kick to start the game. After that, almost everything the Monarchs did was a success.
Damien’s Logan Lacio set the tone with a 62-yard quarterback scramble for a touchdown after Aiea (1-8, 1-5) missed a field goal on its opening drive. After that, he and Jarvis Natividad, along with Aperamo Sulu, took over.
Natividad caught touchdown passes from Lacio of 21 and 37 yards to help the Monarchs (7-2, 5-2) build a 28-0 halftime lead. Natividad then took the second-half kickoff and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown.
Sulu became unstoppable, racking up 176 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries before the end of the third quarter.
Damien, which is tied with ‘Iolani in the standings, plays Moanalua next week. ‘Iolani plays Castle next week. If they both win, they will play each other for the ILH’s state berth. The Raiders won the regular-season matchup 38-21.