OIA-ILH Division I recap: Damien vs. Aiea

Damien failed on an onside kick to start the game. After that, almost everything the Monarchs did was a success. Read more

Damien failed on an onside kick to start the game. After that, almost everything the Monarchs did was a success.

Damien’s Logan Lacio set the tone with a 62-yard quarterback scramble for a touchdown after Aiea (1-8, 1-5) missed a field goal on its opening drive. After that, he and Jarvis Natividad, along with Aperamo Sulu, took over.

Natividad caught touchdown passes from Lacio of 21 and 37 yards to help the Monarchs (7-2, 5-2) build a 28-0 halftime lead. Natividad then took the second-half kickoff and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown.

Click here to see photos of the game between Damien and Aiea.

Sulu became unstoppable, racking up 176 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries before the end of the third quarter.

Damien, which is tied with ‘Iolani in the standings, plays Moanalua next week. ‘Iolani plays Castle next week. If they both win, they will play each other for the ILH’s state berth. The Raiders won the regular-season matchup 38-21.

—

No. 10 Damien 48, Aiea 0

At Aiea

>> Aiea (1-8, 1-5) 0 0 0 0 — 0

>> Damien (7-2, 5-2) 7 21 20 0 — 48

Damien — Logan Lacio 62 run (Christian Souza kick)

Damien — Aperamo Sulu 2 run (Souza kick)

Damien — Jarvis Natividad 21 pass from Lacio (Souza kick)

Damien — Natividad 37 pass from Lacio (Souza kick)

Damien — Natividad 90 kickoff return (Souza kick)

Damien — Sulu 15 run (Souza kick)

Damien — Chance Maghinay Santos 2 run (kick failed)

RUSHING — Aiea: Javon Miller 11-78, Kayson Castillo 7-(minus 32), Jaron Nash-Johnson 1-9. Damien: Sulu 15-176, Lacio 6-56, Maghinay Santos 6-33, Ezra Kaina 2-12, River Iaea 1-4, Tyrell Bucasas 1-0.

PASSING — Aiea: Kayson Castillo 7-26-2-87. Damien: Lacio 4-5-0-97.