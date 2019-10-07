comscore Bishop Museum wins grants to digitize research on species | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bishop Museum wins grants to digitize research on species

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:45 p.m.

The National Science Foundation has awarded two grants to the Bishop Museum — one for $1.3 million and another for $245,000 — to digitize its separate mollusk and insect collections, which could help identify living species of animals believed to be extinct. Read more



