Congressional delegation seeks more aid for Big Isle farmers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Congressional delegation seeks more aid for Big Isle farmers

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:35 p.m.

Hawaii’s congressional delegation is pressing for more assistance for Big Island farmers who lost millions in crops, buildings and land during the eruption of Kilauea last year, asking federal agriculture officials for the fourth time to take into account the unique and devastating nature of the lava flow, which lasted several months. Read more

