comscore Documentary, research team hope to solve mystery of 1924’s Hanapepe Massacre | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Documentary, research team hope to solve mystery of 1924’s Hanapepe Massacre

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

Winds whipped around the camera crew at the Hanapepe Filipino Cemetery on Kauai where historians, researchers and community members cautiously stepped around gravestones — searching for the unmarked graves of 16 Filipino sugar plantation strikers killed in what has been dubbed the Hanapepe Massacre of 1924. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu home sales increase, sales of condominiums drop

Scroll Up