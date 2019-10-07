comscore Hawaii’s congressional delegation lacks consistency in holding town halls | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s congressional delegation lacks consistency in holding town halls

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.

A crowd with graying hair sat along child-sized benches in the Pearlridge Elementary School cafeteria on a drizzly Thursday night listening to Hawaii Congressman Ed Case talk about the sense of tragedy he feels for the country as the U.S. House of Representatives embarks on impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu home sales increase, sales of condominiums drop

Scroll Up