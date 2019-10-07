comscore DLNR seeks owner of illegal lay net in Kaneohe Bay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

DLNR seeks owner of illegal lay net in Kaneohe Bay

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

State conservation officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a 16-foot boat and 1,000 feet of unattended lay net that had trapped several hammerhead sharks Sunday in Kaneohe Bay. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu home sales increase, sales of condominiums drop

Scroll Up