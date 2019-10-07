DLNR seeks owner of illegal lay net in Kaneohe Bay

State conservation officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a 16-foot boat and 1,000 feet of unattended lay net that had trapped several hammerhead sharks Sunday in Kaneohe Bay. Read more

Around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources followed up on a citizen complaint and discovered an unregistered, double-panel net containing dead hammerhead sharks, and seized a 16-foot boat as evidence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the 24-hour DOCARE tip line at 643-DLNR (3567) or download the free DLNRTip app available for Android devices and iPhones.