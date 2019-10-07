Oahu home sales increase, sales of condominiums drop
- By Star-Advertiser staff
More single-family homes on Oahu sold at a lower median price last month compared with September 2018, while fewer condominiums sold at a higher price, according to data of home resales collected by the Honolulu Board of Realtors.
According to HBR’s
multiple listing service
system, 347 single-family home sales closed in September at a median sales price
of $777,000. That’s a
12.3% increase in the number of sales and 4.4% drop in
median sales price. In
September 2018 there
were 309 single-family home sales at a median price of $812,500.
Honolulu Board of
Realtors President Jenny L. Brady said a large increase in the sales of midprice
family homes — or in the $500,000-to-$699,999 range — contributed to the drop in the median sales price. She said 2019 year-to-date sales of single-family homes are at levels comparable to last year and that the median sales price remains stable.
There were 466 condominium sales on Oahu
last month at a median
sales price of $445,000,
according to the Realtors’ MLS service. That’s an
8.8% drop in the number
of sales and a 4.0% increase in the median sales price.
In September 2018 there were 511 condominium sales at a median sales price of $428,000.
Brady said median sales price for condominiums
increased because fewer in the midprice — or in the $300,000-to-$599,999 range — sold in September.