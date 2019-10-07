comscore Oahu home sales increase, sales of condominiums drop | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu home sales increase, sales of condominiums drop

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.

More single-family homes on Oahu sold at a lower median price last month compared with September 2018, while fewer condominiums sold at a higher price, according to data of home resales collected by the Honolulu Board of Realtors. Read more

Previous Story
Man’s remains removed from remote area of Maunawili
Next Story
Bishop Museum wins grants to digitize research on species

Scroll Up