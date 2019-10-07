U.S. men’s team sweeps Tunisia in men’s volleyball

The U.S. men’s national volleyball picked up its second consecutive sweep when topping Tunisia 3-0 Sunday in a FIVB World Cup match in Fukuoka, Japan. Read more

The U.S. men’s national volleyball picked up its second consecutive sweep when topping Tunisia 3-0 Sunday in a FIVB World Cup match in Fukuoka, Japan.

Punahou graduates Erik Shoji was the libero and reserve setter Micah Ma’a a played briefly in Sets 2 and 3 of the 25-10, 25-18, 25-17 victory. Setter Micah Christenson (Kamehameha) did not play, with Josh Tuaniga (Long Beach State) running the team.

The U.S. (4-1) plays Iran (2-3) on Tuesday in Hiroshima. The Americans swept host Japan (3-2) on Saturday, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21, in the round-robin tournament.

UH sailing finishes runner-up

The University of Hawaii sailing team took second place at the Pacific Coast Collegiate Sailing Conference Match Race Championship over the weekend, held off the waters of Redwood City, Calif.

The second-place finish is the best for UH in the five year history of the event. Stanford won the event by going 8-0.

The Rainbows went 5-3 with freshman skipper Owen Lahr at the helm. Also on the crew was Devon Stapleton and Patrick Wilkinson.

UH next races this Saturday and Sunday at the Stoney Burke Intersectional, hosted by Cal.