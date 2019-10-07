Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Had a bye this week. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter — Punted three times for an average of 41.0 yards and a net of 40.7. He placed one inside the 20.

>> John Ursua, Seahawks wide receiver — Was inactive vs. the Rams on Thursday.

>> Trevor Davis, Raiders wide receiver — Had four catches for 42 yards, a punt return for 13 yards and a kickoff return for 52 yards against Chicago in London. However, he fumbled after reception at the Bears 1.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Marcus Mariota, Titans quarterback — Completed 13 of 22 passes for 183 yards against Buffalo. He rushed five times for 13 yards and was sacked five times.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end — Recorded one assisted tackle against the Ravens.

>> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker — Recorded one tackle against Buffalo.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles lineman — Was inactive against the New York Jets.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, 49ers defensive line — Plays today at home against the Browns.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker — Finished 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and hit on 5-for-7 extra-point attempts against Atlanta.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Eagles linebacker — Was active and recorded two tackles, one assist, including a tackle for loss.

LAHAINALUNA

>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive line — Was inactive against the New York Giants.