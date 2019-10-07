The Clippers close their Hawaii camp with a rout of the Shanghai Sharks

The final matchup of the 2019 Clippers Hawaii Classic was decidedly less than classic. Read more

But for the Los Angeles Clippers — who are expected to contend for a championship out of a stacked Western Conference this season — a 127-87 rout of the Shanghai Sharks served its purpose just fine.

Reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams joined superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in sitting this one out as a Stan Sheriff Crowd of about 7,000 had to pick its spots in cheering for competitive plays.

The contrast was sharp from Thursday’s 109-96 loss to the Houston Rockets — beyond Sunday’s lack of a star presence on the court like the Rockets’ James Harden. Once the Clippers decided they were going to wrap up training camp in Honolulu with a purpose, Yao Ming’s Chinese Basketball Association franchise didn’t have a snowball’s chance on Dole Street.

Veteran forward Maurice Harkless, an offseason acquisition from the Portland Trail Blazers, helped set a blue-collar tone with a 7-for-7 performance for a team-high 16 points in 12 minutes.

Harkless said coach Doc Rivers lit into the team in the locker room after the listless first half Thursday.

“He was right. … We didn’t attack last game. We showed up and we played. And tonight, we came out and attacked the game,” Harkless said.

The Clippers smelled blood on the Sharks as the NBA team’s role players and roster hopefuls pushed the lead to as many as 45 points, running out again and again for dunks in the fourth quarter.

“We had the right mind-set. You gotta have that every night, and I thought that was a good lesson for our guys,” Rivers said as his team prepared to fly back to the mainland for its remaining three preseason games.

Forward JaMychal Green scored 13, Montrezl Harrell tried to tear off the rim on a two-handed slam amongst his 12 points, and reserve Johnathan Motley dunked his way to 11. Second-year guard Jerome Robinson was measured in supplying nine points, eight assists and six rebounds.

The Sharks leaned heavily on their two allotted foreigners, former NBA players Donatas Motiejunas of Lithuania and American wing James Nunnally. The pair combined for 60 points on 40 shots. Beyond that, Yao Ming’s franchise was light on discernible talent.

Garbage time started when the second quarter did as the talent disparity bore out on the scoreboard.

Defensive-minded point guard Patrick Beverley, after missing a 3, ambushed Motiejunas as the 7-footer dribbled the ball upcourt. Beverley paused in the lane with his loot and fed it to a sprinting Harrell for a two-handed flush and some of the loudest cheers of the afternoon.

“A couple of guys were not even playing, so it’s hard to really have the full picture, but just looking at the roster you can already know it’s going to be a strong defensive team,” Motiejunas said of the Clippers. “It’s going to be really tough to beat. They have a lot of guys ready to play defense. It’s very rare.”

Harrell hit a baseline fadeaway at the first-quarter buzzer for a 28-21 lead.

The Clippers went on a 10-0 run to open the second, led by the relentless Harrell, as the game got away from the CBA team in a 35-13 quarter.

“I think that first game guys just kind of eased into it and Houston just jumped on us from the beginning and they didn’t look back,” said the dreadlocked Harrell, one of a few Clippers to be here for all three preseason camps. “So, today we looked at it with a whole different approach and that’s how we’re going to look at it from the rest of the preseason on into the season.”

The Clippers moved to 3-2 at the Sheriff since first pitching training camp in Honolulu in 2017, including 2-0 against non-NBA competition.

Every year on their visits, team officials and Rivers talked about a desire to come back. This year was no different as Rivers lauded the team-building experience the trip offered over the course of about a week.

“It does, it feels like that (routine). It feels like this is part of our thing. Our home,” Rivers said. “And we’re welcome that way as well. I go to the same restaurants, and when you walk in, ‘hey, welcome back!’ It’s kind of nice.”