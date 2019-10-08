comscore Barfly: Pint + Jigger, Harry’s in search of new home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Barfly | Crave

Barfly: Pint + Jigger, Harry’s in search of new home

  • By Jason Genegabus jason@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 5:15 p.m.

While the owners of Pint + Jigger and its adjacent speakeasy, Harry’s Hardware Emporium, have known about plans to redevelop the building they occupy at 1936 S. King St., it wasn’t until last month that a preliminary construction date was announced. Read more

