The Electric Kitchen: Aquaponics yields tasty bounty

  • By Hawaiian Electric Co.
  • Today
  • Updated 5:15 p.m.

One way of growing our own food is through aquaponics, a system that combines the benefits of aquaculture (raising aquatic animals such as fish), with hydroculture (growing plants in water without soil). Read more

