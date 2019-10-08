The Electric Kitchen: Aquaponics yields tasty bounty

One way of growing our own food is through aquaponics, a system that combines the benefits of aquaculture (raising aquatic animals such as fish), with hydroculture (growing plants in water without soil). Read more

One way of growing our own food is through aquaponics, a system that combines the benefits of aquaculture (raising aquatic animals such as fish), with hydroculture (growing plants in water without soil). Through this symbiotic relationship, waste from the fish provides organic nutrients for plants. Local aquaponic farmers grow veggies such as tomatoes, kale and watercress, as well as fresh fish, such as tilapia, to create a healthy and sustainable environment.

This week, try fresh recipes from our local aquaponics farms. Many of their ingredients are available at local grocery and health food stores and farmers markets.

FISH TACOS

By Waiahole Nursery and Garden Center

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon finely chopped garlic

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon paprika

Small handful cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup coconut oil

1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

1 pound fish (tilapia or favorite soft white fish), cut into bite-sized chunks

>> To make salsa (see recipe below): In large bowl, combine everything except fish and salsa. Pour over fish no more than 10 minutes before grilling. If left too long, acid in citrus will cook fish.

Lightly oil and heat grill on high. Set grate 4 inches from heat. Remove fish from marinade, shake off excess and place on gril; cook about 9 minutes, or until desired doneness, turning once. Fish is done when it easily flakes with a fork. Discard marinade.

Serve with taco shells or lettuce and salsa. Makes filling for about 5 tacos.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on filling for 5 tacos, not including shell or salsa): 220 calories, 16 g fat, 10 g saturated fat, 50 mg cholesterol, 125 mg sodium, 4 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, no sugar, 14 g protein.

SALSA

By Waiahole Nursery and Garden Center

1 large cucumber, seeds removed, diced small

1 large stick celery, finely diced

1 large red or yellow onion, finely diced

1-1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

2 large ripe tomatoes, seeds removed and diced

1/2 cup fresh lemon or lime juice

Pinch salt and pepper

Cilantro (optional)

In large bowl, combine ingredients. Serve with tacos. Store in fridge up to 3 days. Makes about 5 cups.

Approximate nutritional information, per 1/4 cup (not including salt to taste): 10 calories, 3 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 2 g sugar, no fat, cholesterol, sodium or protein.

FRESH STEAMED TILAPIA

By Mari’s Gardens

1 cup watercress tips, washed well

5 tablespoons shoyu

2 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons sesame oil

2-inch piece young ginger, thinly sliced

Cilantro, to taste

4-inch stalk negi (Japanese leek), thinly sliced

1 pound fresh farm-raised tilapia

In large bowl, toss watercress, shoyu, sugar, sesame oil, ginger, cilantro and negi.

Place half of mixture on a dish that fits your steamer, followed by tilapia and remaining mixture.

Cover and steam 18 minutes, or until meat flakes off the bone. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 240 calories, 13 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 65 mg cholesterol, 1,200 mg sodium, 7 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 7 g sugar, 21 g protein.

WATERCRESS SALAD

By Mari’s Gardens

1 pound wet pipikaula with jalepeno, cut in to bite-size pieces (available at some local grocery stores)

1-1/2 pounds watercress tips, washed well

2 to 3 Japanese cucumbers, cut into bite-size pieces

1 to 2 large ripe whole tomatoes or 1/2 pound cherry tomatoes, cut into bite-size pieces

3 tablespoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon white roasted sesame seeds

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon chili sesame oil (optional)

In large bowl, add pipikaula, watercress, cucumbers and tomatoes; toss to combine. Drizzle sesame oil and sprinkle with roasted sesame seeds. Add pepper and chili sesame oil to taste, if using. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (with optional chili sesame oil): 370 calories, 18 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 95 mg cholesterol, 1,000 mg sodium, 15 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 39 g protein.

