comscore Does it Work: Single appliance does work of 3 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Does it Work?

Does it Work: Single appliance does work of 3

  • By Michelle Ramos mramos@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 5:15 p.m.

Black + Decker’s 3-in-1 Morning Meal Station comes with three plates — waffle, toastie and a grill. Read more

Previous Story
Going Gluten-Free: Ike’s sandwiches are full of surprises

Scroll Up