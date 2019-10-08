comscore Europe embraces Hawaii’s culinary culture via poke bowls | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Europe embraces Hawaii’s culinary culture via poke bowls

  • By Makana Eyre, Special to the Star-Advertiser
From the leafy boulevards of Paris to the cobbled streets of Madrid, as far south as Rome and as far north as Stockholm, poke has become the a la mode lunch for the hip and young in European capitals. Read more

