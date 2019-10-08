Bank of Hawaii offers new way to send payments

Bank of Hawaii is now offering Zelle in its mobile banking app to offer customers a fast, safe and easy person-to-person payment option. Read more

Zelle, owned and operated by Early Warning Services LLC, is embedded directly into the Bank of Hawaii mobile app and allows consumers to send and receive payments typically available within minutes when both parties are already enrolled with Zelle. For more than 100 million consumers, Zelle is already available from their mobile banking app, allowing them to send payments to people who bank at different financial institutions in the U.S.

Customers who already have the Bank of Hawaii mobile app only need to update to the latest version to use Zelle. Payments can be sent using only an email address or U.S. mobile phone number.

To use Zelle, download the Bank of Hawaii mobile app on your smartphone. To enroll, add your U.S. mobile number or email address with your bank account to start sending and receiving money. To send and receive money, select a contact, or add your recipient’s U.S. mobile number or email address, and enter an amount to send.

More information is available at boh.com.

ON THE MOVE

Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties has announced the following new and returning agents:

>> Realtor-Associate Sean W. Bulseco returns to the firm’s Leeward office, previously joining in 2013 and recently serving as a Realtor at Locations LLC. Bulseco’s experience includes 13 years in mortgage lending and a career at the Honolulu Police Department.

>> Realtor-Associate Donna M.Y. Bulseco returns to the firm’s Leeward office, previously joining in 2014 and recently serving as a Realtor at Keller Williams. Bulseco is a licensed real estate agent since 1983 and works with her husband, Sean.