comscore Bank of Hawaii offers new way to send payments | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bank of Hawaii offers new way to send payments

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.

Bank of Hawaii is now offering Zelle in its mobile banking app to offer customers a fast, safe and easy person-to-person payment option. Read more

Previous Story
Caldwell leaves for business trip to Europe

Scroll Up