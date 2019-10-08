comscore ‘Golf ball‘ radar leaves Pearl Harbor after $24M upgrade | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Golf ball‘ radar leaves Pearl Harbor after $24M upgrade

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:08 p.m.

The towering Sea-Based X-Band Radar is back at sea after nearly four months in Pearl Harbor, during which $24 million in repairs and upgrades were made, the Missile Defense Agency said. Read more

