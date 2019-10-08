comscore Kokua Line: Process differs slightly to add gold star to state ID | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Process differs slightly to add gold star to state ID

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:07 p.m.

Question: We have been hearing about the gold star needed for one’s driver’s license. What about if you only have a state ID? Do you need to get a gold star with a state ID, and does the same procedure apply? Read more

Previous Story
Caldwell leaves for business trip to Europe

Scroll Up