Kokua Line: Process differs slightly to add gold star to state ID

Q uestion : We have been hearing about the gold star needed for one’s driver’s license. What about if you only have a state ID? Do you need to get a gold star with a state ID, and does the same procedure apply? Read more

Question: We have been hearing about the gold star needed for one’s driver’s license. What about if you only have a state ID? Do you need to get a gold star with a state ID, and does the same procedure apply?

Answer: If you hold only a Hawaii state ID and you want to use it to get through the airport security line about a year from now, yes, you would add the gold star to that credential.

But no, the process is not exactly the same as with a Hawaii driver’s license.

You cannot order a duplicate state ID online. The replacement must be handled in person, even if you’ve already met federal REAL ID verification requirements but not received the gold star (which Hawaii began issuing in January 2018).

As with a driver’s license, you can renew your state ID up to six months ahead of expiration. The day you renew, you will receive a temporary, paper ID, but it will take up to eight weeks to receive your new plastic card in the mail. Note that the Transportation Security Administration won’t accept a temporary ID alone to verify your identity for air-travel purposes.

If your renewal timeline and travel plans fit those constraints, you should renew your ID — and be done with this process for the next eight years. If you won’t be eligible to renew soon enough, you may request a duplicate ID — which will have the same expiration date as your current ID — to add the gold star.

You can make an appointment for either option at honolulu.gov/csd, where you’ll also find links to the application form and a list of necessary documents.

For other readers, remember: You may add the gold star to a state ID or to a driver’s license but not both.

Also, the TSA will accept other forms of identification after Oct. 1, 2020, such as a U.S. passport, DHS trusted-­traveler card or military ID, to name just a few.

Q: Will TheBus still honor the Medicare card for the reduced fare? I haven’t ridden in a while.

A: Yes. Present your U.S. Medicare card upon boarding the bus to pay $1 for a one-way fare or $2 for an all-day pass, according to TheBus’ website. If you want the all-day pass, be sure to mention that before placing your money in the fare box.

If you need to change buses to complete your trip, you should buy the all-day pass; transfers were discontinued in 2017.

Q: If I hire a caregiver to help my mom, do I have to buy her a bus pass, too?

A: No, not if your mother is disabled and that’s why the caregiver is riding the bus with her. “A personal care attendant (PCA) designated or employed specifically to help the person with a disability meet their personal needs shall pay no fare when performing the service,” according to TheBus’ policy, which you can read at 808ne.ws/bus.

Also, your question seems to imply that you are buying your mom a bus pass. We wanted to make sure that you are aware that discounts are available for senior citizens and for people of any age who have disabilities. Find out more at 808ne.ws/busfares.

Mahalo

A belated but heartfelt mahalo to the very nice man who unexpectedly gave me a pastry at the Kahala Zippy’s on Sept. 22. I was at Zippy’s buying lunch after church, and the man and I were both commenting about a chocolate doughnut that looked particularly delicious. I then went to wait for my food. About a minute later the man came up to me and handed me the doughnut, saying, “Have a nice day!” I was so surprised and touched by his kindness. He really made my day! I want him to know that his kindness inspired me to pay it forward, which I did that same day. — A reader

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.