Kupuna meet with Kim, reject proposal for TMT | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kupuna meet with Kim, reject proposal for TMT

  By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

A group of kupuna, or elders, from the movement opposed to the Thirty Meter Telescope being built on Mauna Kea met with Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim on Monday to discuss Kim’s plan for resolving the dispute, which proposed that the TMT would be the last telescope built on the mountain. Read more

