comscore ‘Midway’ film stars expected at Pearl Harbor for showing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

‘Midway’ film stars expected at Pearl Harbor for showing

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:55 p.m.

A “red carpet” showing of director-producer Roland Emmerich’s upcoming fasten-your-seat belt epic “Midway” will be held Oct. 20 at Pearl Harbor with Emmerich, screenwriter Wes Tooke and cast members including Patrick Wilson, Dennis Quaid and Woody Harrelson, entertainment company Lionsgate said Monday. Read more

Previous Story
Caldwell leaves for business trip to Europe

Scroll Up