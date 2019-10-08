comscore Second lung patient cited as officials call for halt to vaping in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Second lung patient cited as officials call for halt to vaping in Hawaii

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:18 p.m.

Everyone in Hawaii should stop vaping until more is known about how it is triggering serious lung illnesses, officials announced Monday as they began investigating a second possible case here. Read more

Previous Story
Caldwell leaves for business trip to Europe

Scroll Up