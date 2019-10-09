In the cellar with Newark, LaGuardia

Shocking news (not): Daniel K. Inouye International ranked third from the bottom in the annual J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Read more

Shocking news (not): Daniel K. Inouye International ranked third from the bottom in the annual J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study.

Part of the DKI mess is from construction aimed at sprucing up the place. But it’s a similar situation at Newark Liberty and LaGuardia airports, the ones ranked below it. LaGuardia now is being run by a private entity, though airport privatization hasn’t taken off nationally yet. The race is on to see which airport can climb out of the ratings cellar first.

Bringing back battle of Midway

A red-carpet screening of “Midway,” a highly anticipated film that spans the six months from Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor to the long-odds U.S. naval victory at the Battle of Midway in June 1942, is slated for Oct. 20 at Pearl Harbor.

Officials have made a point of saying that the big-screen release — a blend of blockbuster action movie and stories of interpersonal relationships in a time of World War II crisis — is not a remake of the 1976 version starring Henry Fonda. Among the 2019 film’s cast members: Patrick Wilson, Dennis Quaid and Woody Harrelson. It’s scheduled for wide release Nov. 8, ahead of Veterans Day weekend.