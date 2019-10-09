comscore Editorial: Bill 37 provisions need redrafting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Bill 37 provisions need redrafting

  • Today
  • Updated 6:30 p.m.

While the city should promote efficient construction work on public works projects, tapping skilled and well-trained local workers, it also should encourage healthy competition among union and non-union contractors through even-handed bidding processes and work agreements. Read more

Previous Story
Column: How to reverse loss of Hawaii’s primary care doctors

Scroll Up