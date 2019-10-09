comscore Businesses get a break on state fees after funds go unspent | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Businesses get a break on state fees after funds go unspent

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

State officials have reduced or halted collection of a number of business and licensing fees amid concerns that the money being collected wasn’t serving a useful purpose. Read more

