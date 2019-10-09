comscore Deputy prosecutor ordered to keep distance from defense lawyer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Deputy prosecutor ordered to keep distance from defense lawyer

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:59 p.m.

A state judge handed down an order Tuesday prohibiting a deputy prosecutor, who admits that he shoved defense lawyer Myles Breiner in a state courthouse hallway, from approaching or interacting with Breiner. Read more

Previous Story
Big Island man, 69, dies in tractor accident

Scroll Up