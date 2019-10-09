comscore Cataluna: Epic theater piece became rallying moment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Cataluna: Epic theater piece became rallying moment

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:02 p.m.

The play ran three hours. Still, when it was over, the audience wouldn’t leave. They wanted more. Read more

Previous Story
Big Island man, 69, dies in tractor accident

Scroll Up