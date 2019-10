>> Bowers + Kubota (B+K) has announced the following new hires: Guy Wilding, project manager; and Kevin Faamasino, project inspector.

>> The Oahu Visitors Bureau has promoted Joyce Bernardo to director of marketing and hired Mathew “Manako” Kenichi Tanaka as sales manager. Bernardo joined the bureau in 2005 as an administrative coordinator and was later promoted to marketing coordinator in 2007 and to marketing manager in 2011. Tanaka joins with nearly 10 years’ experience in hospitality and tourism. He previously was with Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, where he served in the catering and convention services department and the front office, was a training facilitator, as well as Disney Ambassador in the public affairs department.

