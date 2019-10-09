Soldier becomes first Filipino general officer in Hawaii Army National Guard

Hawaii Army National Guard Col. Roy J. Macaraeg was promoted to brigadier general in a ceremony Tuesday at Washington Place, becoming what is believed to be the first Filipino soldier to attain the rank of general officer in the history of Hawaii’s citizen soldier ranks, Gov. David Ige’s office said. Read more

Ige administered the oath of office to Macaraeg, who is headed to the National Guard Bureau in Washington D.C. to be assistant director of the Army National Guard for sustainment, installation and environmental issues, according to officials.

Maj. Gen. Arthur “Joe” Logan, head of the Hawaii National Guard, provided remarks. Macaraeg’s family and friends and current and retired military co-workers from the Guard and active duty attended the ceremony.

Macaraeg enlisted in the Hawaii Army National Guard in 1990, and in 1993, he was named soldier of the year. He commissioned as a field artillery officer in 1996 upon graduation from the Hawaii Military Academy, Officer Candidate School.

During his 29-years of service, Macaraeg has held posts at the Pentagon and deployed to Iraq, Kuwait and Kosovo, the governor’s office said.

Macaraeg graduated from Farrington High School. He is married to his high school sweetheart, Bene. The couple has a 7-year-old daughter, Chloe Anne.