Soldier becomes first Filipino general officer in Hawaii Army National Guard

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

Hawaii Army National Guard Col. Roy J. Macaraeg was promoted to brigadier general in a ceremony Tuesday at Washington Place, becoming what is believed to be the first Filipino soldier to attain the rank of general officer in the history of Hawaii’s citizen soldier ranks, Gov. David Ige’s office said. Read more

