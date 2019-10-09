Counting down the top 10 memories

Oct. 21, marks the 25th anniversary of the opening of the University of Hawaii’s Special Events Arena. Read more

Oct. 21, marks the 25th anniversary of the opening of the University of Hawaii’s Special Events Arena. It was later renamed the Stan Sheriff Center, in honor of the athletic director who worked hard to make the dream of a top-notch on-campus volleyball and basketball facility a reality.

Since that first volleyball match in 1994, the 10,000-plus-capacity venue has been the site of countless thrilling volleyball and basketball contests, often played in front of a packed house.

In recognition of a quarter-century of excitement at “The Stanley,” we are running a top 10 countdown of the arena’s most memorable events, as voted on by members of the Star-Advertiser sports staff — all of whom have covered or otherwise closely followed UH and other sports here since the opening of the facility and before.

The countdown starts with No. 10 tomorrow, concluding with No. 1 on Oct. 19.