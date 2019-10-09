Counting down the top 10 memories
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Oct. 21, marks the 25th anniversary of the opening of the University of Hawaii’s Special Events Arena.
Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Oct. 21, marks the 25th anniversary of the opening of the University of Hawaii’s Special Events Arena. It was later renamed the Stan Sheriff Center, in honor of the athletic director who worked hard to make the dream of a top-notch on-campus volleyball and basketball facility a reality.
Since that first volleyball match in 1994, the 10,000-plus-capacity venue has been the site of countless thrilling volleyball and basketball contests, often played in front of a packed house.
In recognition of a quarter-century of excitement at “The Stanley,” we are running a top 10 countdown of the arena’s most memorable events, as voted on by members of the Star-Advertiser sports staff — all of whom have covered or otherwise closely followed UH and other sports here since the opening of the facility and before.
The countdown starts with No. 10 tomorrow, concluding with No. 1 on Oct. 19.