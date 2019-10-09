comscore Moore moves on in France | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Moore moves on in France

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Carissa Moore won her quarterfinal heat on Tuesday, moving on to the semifinals at the Roxy Pro in France. Read more

