Moore moves on in France

Carissa Moore won her quarterfinal heat on Tuesday, moving on to the semifinals at the Roxy Pro in France.

Moore took down Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb, scoring a total of 15.60 over two waves compared to Weston-Webb’s 8.83. Moore will face Lakey Peterson next, with a spot in the final on the line.

Peterson eliminated Hawaii’s Malia Manuel in the quarterfinals.

Motschmann and Bodirsky earn honors

Hawaii Pacific’s Lukas Motschmann and Jona Bodirsky recieved PacWest honors in men’s cross country again on Tuesday.

Motschmann was named the PacWest Runner of the Week for the second time after winning the individual title at the HPU Invitational.

Motschmann ran the 8-kilometer course in 25 minutes and 54.8 seconds, winning his third individual championship this season.

Bodirsky was named the Freshman of the Week for the fourth time, after placing second at the HPU Invitational with a time of 26:49.5.