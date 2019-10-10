comscore Council OKs bill mandating union labor for city projects valued at least $2M | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council OKs bill mandating union labor for city projects valued at least $2M

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.

A bill requiring the city to hire unionized workers for major construction jobs valued at least $2 million won a 7-2 approval from the Honolulu City Council Wednesday despite lingering concerns from contractor groups. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii state Rep. Cynthia Thielen won’t seek reelection

Scroll Up