comscore Kealohas waive right to jury trial and continue negotiations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kealohas waive right to jury trial and continue negotiations

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.

A federal judge on Wednesday granted Louis and Katherine Kea­loha’s request to waive their right to a jury trial on bank fraud charges as settlement negotiations continue in the corruption case. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii state Rep. Cynthia Thielen won’t seek reelection

Scroll Up