Number of electric vehicles in state tops 10,000

The latest energy trend report shows Hawaii surpassed a milestone by logging its 10,000th registered electric vehicle some time last month — bringing the state a step closer to its goal of 100% renewables by 2045. Read more

The latest energy trend report shows Hawaii surpassed a milestone by logging its 10,000th registered electric vehicle some time last month — bringing the state a step closer to its goal of 100% renewables by 2045.

In September, the number of passenger EVs reached 10,003, up 2,205 vehicles, or 28.3% higher than September 2018. This year’s September total was 98 more, or 1% higher, than August.

The 10,003, however, was still less than 1% of the 1,083,258 registered passenger vehicles in the state.

The number of passenger hybrid vehicles last month was 25,049, representing 2.3% of total passenger vehicles. The number was 0.1% less than last September, and 0.04% less than in August.

“The role EVs play in the future of ground transportation and our state’s ambitious energy goals is widely recognized,” Greg Gaug, senior vice president of investments and analytics at Ulupono Initiative, said in a news release. “However, EVs still represent less than 1% of all passenger vehicles in the state. Increasing adoption will only accelerate and expand the benefits that EVs bring to our communities, including reducing our fossil fuel dependence and providing cleaner air for our keiki to enjoy.”

Of the 10,003 passenger EVs, the majority are on Oahu with 7,989 registrations, followed by Maui County at 1,136, Hawaii County at 562, and Kauai at 316, according to the state energy office.

Lauren Reichelt, clean transportation director at the Blue Planet Foundation, said Hawaii has the second highest per-capita EV adoption rate in the nation, second to California.

But incentives such as free airport parking are still important to keep the EV adoption momentum going, she said. One of the challenges Hawaii faces is providing EV charger access to the high percentage of people who live in apartment buildings or condos and rely on a public charging network.

“We need increased investment in EV chargers at multi-unit dwellings, but then also publicly, so that when folks are going about their day, they can convenience-charge their car the way they do their cellphone,” she said. “It’s a really important piece of the puzzle for EVs that needs to be addressed.”

Hawaiian Electric Companies currently offers 17 fast-charging EV stations across its service territory on Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii island, according to Michael Colon, manager of electrification of transportation.

While that’s a start, Hawaii definitely needs a lot more, he said, given that Hawaiian Electric predicts there will be 100,000 EVs in the state by 2030.

Hawaiian Electric has conducted an “Electric Vehicle Critical Backbone Study” to identify areas where public EV charging would be beneficial for EV-driving commuters, and help optimize operation of the electric grid.

The Drive Electric Hawaii coalition, which is made up of eight public, private and nonprofit organizations, says that as EVs become more mainstream costs are increasingly comparable to internal combustion engine cars. The increasing number and longevity of EVs also means more can return to the market as secondhand cars at a more affordable price.

SPECIAL DEALS

The Car Parlor is offering a free car wash for electric vehicles today. From today through Nov. 10, participating companies are offering a $10 car wash special for EV drivers through a downloadable coupon at driveelectrichi.com. It is only valid for vehicles equipped with a government-issued “Electric Vehicle” license plate.

Participating locations include:

>> The Car Parlor, 1111 Kapiolani Blvd.

>> McKinley Car Wash, 1139 Kapiolani Blvd.

>> Hilo Express Car Wash, 1089 Kilauea Ave. in Hilo

>> Kona Express Car Wash, 75-5570 Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona

>> Wash It Hawaii, 1203 Keawe St., Lahaina