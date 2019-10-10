comscore Number of electric vehicles in state tops 10,000 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Number of electric vehicles in state tops 10,000

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:19 p.m.

The latest energy trend report shows Hawaii surpassed a milestone by logging its 10,000th registered electric vehicle some time last month — bringing the state a step closer to its goal of 100% renewables by 2045. Read more

Hawaii state Rep. Cynthia Thielen won't seek reelection

