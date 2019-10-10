comscore Contemporary concerns inspire new perspective on Puccini classic ‘Tosca’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Contemporary concerns inspire new perspective on Puccini classic ‘Tosca’

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

When the Puccini opera “Tosca” takes the stage this weekend to open the Hawaii Opera Theatre season, expect a visceral reaction to the story of the romantic, emotional, heroic and ultimately tragic woman put in a compromising position by competing forces. Read more

