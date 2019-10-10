comscore Review: In “Gemini Man,” plot weaknesses overwhelm technological wizardry | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

Review: In “Gemini Man,” plot weaknesses overwhelm technological wizardry

  • By Review by Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Will Smith is usually an asset for a movie. He’s the kind of true movie star whose charisma can elevate even the most mediocre material. Read more

Previous Story
Third Janet Jackson November concert announced for Blaisdell Arena

Scroll Up