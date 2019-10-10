comscore Ferd Lewis: Bellator champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane delivers message in, out of cage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Bellator champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane delivers message in, out of cage

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane makes her living in the cage as the undefeated Bellator women’s flyweight world champion. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 9, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 10, 2019

Scroll Up