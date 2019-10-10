Ferd Lewis: Bellator champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane delivers message in, out of cage

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane makes her living in the cage as the undefeated Bellator women’s flyweight world champion.

But, for all the fame the 10 victories have brought her, she prefers to be as much, if not more, defined by what she does outside of it.

Which is why the walk-up to her bouts is as painstakingly planned as her pre-fight strategy and can come with a heartfelt message as powerfully focused as her punches.

In the past, here and on distant shores, that has included passionate tributes to her Hawaiian heritage and support for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Movement, for which she has generously reached into her purse and funded scholarships.

For her recently announced Dec. 21 return to Blaisdell Center, where she will defend her belt against Kate Jackson (11-3-1) of England, Macfarlane pledges, “This next one is going to be really powerful. It is also gonna definitely have a tribute to issues going on right now.”

The red “Mauna” T-shirt she wore Wednesday and pictures she has posted on social media accounts from trips to Mauna Kea are likely an indication of where that might be focused.

“I mean, the walk-outs have always been very, very important to me,” Macfarlane said. “I feel that you can portray a certain message and have it be on a big platform (even) internationally. I think that fighters don’t take advantage of it (the walk-out) enough. Obviously, they are getting into their zone and about to go fight somebody.”

But, for herself, Macfarlane said, “I like to say that I don’t necessarily want to be remembered for what I do in the cage, it is also for what I do outside the cage.”

It is a stance not often embraced by sports stars with a guarded eye on their endorsements and keen sensitivity to public opinion. Witness where many in the NBA, mindful of the flow of shoe money and international branding, have swallowed their tongues on the Hong Kong issues this week.

“I know a lot of other public figures might not have the autonomy to talk about certain issues that might be (deemed) too politicized but, fortunately, Bellator has been super supportive,” Macfarlane said.

Her sense of security comes even as the current three-year contract with Bellator expires after the bout with Jackson, which will be Macfarlane’s fourth defense of the championship she won in 2017.

Macfarlane said she understands that around her, “There are people who do not necessarily share the same beliefs that I do but (still) support me and understand” why she feels compelled to speak out.

“It probably does (turn some people off), but I haven’t received any negativity about it,” Macfarlane said. Mostly, though, she said social media feedback has been respectful, tempered and even inquisitive. “Most people are like, “What’s going on? Can you explain?’ People want to know what the issues are.”

Nor does she shy away from questioning why rival UFC has not seen fit to bring a show here featuring featherweight Max Holloway unless the Hawaii Tourism Authority antes up millions. “Bellator isn’t getting any money from the HTA, but we’re back, hana hou.”

In the cage, on the way to it or out of it, nobody can accuse Macfarlane of pulling her punches.

Reach Ferd Lewis at flewis@staradvertiser.com or 529-4820.