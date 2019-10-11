EVs clear a statistical hurdle

Hawaii recently cruised past a clean-energy milestone, with state registration of 10,000th passenger electric vehicle. Plus, there are now upwards of 25,000 passenger hybrid vehicles. They add up to 1% and 2.3%, respectively, of the 1 million vehicles in the islands — a tiny-but-growing presence on our roadways.

In an effort to help ease “range anxiety,” Hawaiian Electric Companies currently offers 17 fast-charging EV stations across its service territory on Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii island. That’s a start. According to a recent forecast study conducted by the companies, by 2030, some 3,600 public chargers will be needed to meet demand.

Farmers markets make us greener

With all Honolulu’s efforts at renewable energy, sustainability and all the rest, the city hasn’t cracked the top 10 in the “Greenest Cities in America” list, put out by the personal finance site WalletHub.org. Still, its No. 12 rank is not too shabby.

Our biggest boost came from real green stuff. Honolulu has the most farmers markets per capita, the survey said — more than 60 times that of Newark, the low scorer in this area. Better weather likely makes that kind of shopping more appealing here.