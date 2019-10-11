comscore Editorial: City must act on replacing landfill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: City must act on replacing landfill

  • Today
  • Updated 6:47 p.m.

Officials for the city, which has dithered for decades about the ultimate disposition of the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill, can be allowed to exhale a bit after a state panel cleared the way for its continued operations until 2028. Read more

Editorial: Fee hike justified to fix boat harbor

